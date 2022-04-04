Advertisement

3 charged after Jones County traffic stop

Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges ranging from possession of marijuana to possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon have three people in the Jones County Jail awaiting first appearances.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested the trio after an overnight traffic stop that led to a plethora of citations.

Kijana Everette, 23, Waynesboro, was charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply; resisting arrest; 3X possession of a weapon by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana in a vehicle; and possession of a stolen firearm.

Kwanzaa McCann, 27, Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a stolen firearm; careless driving; possession of a cont6rolled substance; and possession of offense/1st offense.

Shenekawa Davis, 23, Shubuta, was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Heavy storms are likely on Tuesday morning, and a few damaging wind gusts are possible.
More storms mean more damaging wind gusts and more heavy rain
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected

Latest News

City leaders getting funds to revamp North Hills Street
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
SOUTHEAST DAMAGE
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves signs historic tax cut bill