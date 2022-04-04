Advertisement

Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford declares for NBA Draft

3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford...
3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) Photo by Robert Sutton(Robert Sutton | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Star Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford has announced that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Shackelford led Alabama with 16.6 points per game last season, and was named to the All SEC second team. Shackelford also led the team in points the previous season, where he was also named to the All SEC second team.

Shackelford was also named to the All SEC freshman team in his first season, and has made the SEC academic honor roll twice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Heavy storms are likely on Tuesday morning, and a few damaging wind gusts are possible.
More storms mean more damaging wind gusts and more heavy rain
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected