JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday, Apr. 4, for some customers of Rose Hill Water Association, due to a leak repair on the main line.

It affects about 15 households from the intersection of Highway 18 and County Road 31, west on Highway 18 to the end of RHWA’s service line. This includes County Road 1822..

