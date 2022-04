QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bond has been denied for a Clarke County man charged with murder. Sheriff Todd Kemp says Michael “Mike Mike” Tillman faces one charge of first degree murder.

Tillman is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Roderick McCarty on Apr. 1.

Officials said the two got into a fight and Tillman ended up firing one shot into McCarty’s stomach.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.