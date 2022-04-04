Advertisement

Crimenet 04_04_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dustin Blake Page.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dustin Blake Page.

Page is a 25-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Page can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

