Gas prices in Miss., Ala. down from last week

(WTOK) - Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Mississippi are 24.6 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average is down 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 as of Monday. The national average is 25.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.31 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week. So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

The average price in Alabama as of Monday is $3.93 a gallon for regular unleaded. Check out prices by state here.

