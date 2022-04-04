Advertisement

Gas prices in Miss., Ala. down from last week

The average price of gas as of Monday in Mississippi is $3.85 a gallon. It's $3.93 in Alabama.
The average price of gas as of Monday in Mississippi is $3.85 a gallon. It's $3.93 in Alabama.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Mississippi are 24.6 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average is down 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 as of Monday. The national average is 25.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.31 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The average price in Alabama as of Monday is $3.93 a gallon for regular unleaded. Check out prices by state here. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Heavy storms are likely on Tuesday morning, and a few damaging wind gusts are possible.
More storms mean more damaging wind gusts and more heavy rain
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected

Latest News

Will Tabor takes over as head boys basketball coach for Enterprise.
Enterprise hires coach Will Tabor
City leaders getting funds to revamp North Hills Street
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
SOUTHEAST DAMAGE