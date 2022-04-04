Gas prices in Miss., Ala. down from last week
(WTOK) - Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Mississippi are 24.6 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 a gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average is down 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 as of Monday. The national average is 25.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.31 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price in Alabama as of Monday is $3.93 a gallon for regular unleaded. Check out prices by state here. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
