Grants help Butler PD obtain dash cams

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - A grant was recently awarded to the city of Butler so they can purchase more dash cameras for the police department.

“The first grant we received through ALA-TOM RC&D for $5,000. This previous grant we received through ADECA, The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs,” Chief Jimmy Huckeba said.

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $101,025 to help five law enforcement agencies purchase new or update existing equipment. The city of Butler in Choctaw County is using $14,034 to purchase dash-mounted video cameras for Butler Police Department patrol vehicles.

This will allow each of the town’s patrol vehicles to be outfitted with a front facing camera and one that shows the back seat. The cameras are provided by a company called 10-8 and cost around $1,600 each.

“The cameras are from 10-8 video,” Huckeba said. “They are by no means a cheap camera, but they are for smaller agencies that can better afford these cameras.”

Huckeba believes this will bring Butler PD up to date and provide important resources for his officers.

“The cameras are vey important for the officers and the public,” Huckeba explained. “To me, it keeps people safe and it helps my officers remain safe. It takes any doubt out of something that could have happened on a call.”

There are a total of 10 dashcams. Three are already installed, the other seven should been in later this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.