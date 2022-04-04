Hattiesburg Zoo presents ‘Eggz-otic’ Easter event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Easter is right around the corner and the Hattiesburg Zoo will host its annual Easter festivities for visitors around the Pine Belt to enjoy.

The zoo’s “Golden Egg Hunt” will begin when gates open at 10 a.m. on April 16.

“So, we have the ‘Eggz-otic’ adventure happening here at the Hattiesburg Zoo and we do have a new exhibit coming up that has some very awesome animals inside of it,” said Jeremy Cumpton, zoo director of conservation, education and wildlife. “We got some new chicks coming to us and it’s a whole bunch of different ones from all various backgrounds,”.

During the egg hunt, 200 eggs will be scattered throughout the zoo for visitors to find.

According to Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail, the eggs will be located in guest areas only to keep the public at a safe distance from the animal exhibits.

“The eggs will be redeemed for a prize at a pick-up location at the zoo,” Kelly said. “You’ll get your egg, drop it off at the pick-up location and redeem your prize.

“Prizes can range form free Dole whip, tickets to attractions inside the zoo, annual passes,” Kelly said. “So, there’ll be a list of prizes people can choose from when they return their egg.”

Kelly says there will be the Easter Bunny hopping through the zoo that will be available for photos, so families are welcome to bring in their own cameras.

The zoo will also be playing the movie “Peter Rabbit,” for children and parents to enjoy during a break from the egg hunt.

“We also have animal enrichment going on, so the animals will have different things to play with throughout the day that specialize to fit the Easter enrichment theme,” Cumpton said. “Lots of different fun things happening, not only for people but for our animals that day, so come out there and enjoy all we have to offer.”

Zoo admissions for the event will be $10 for adults and $8 for children, seniors, college students and active military.

