Keep America Beautiful Campaign returns to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of Meridian is teaming up with the Great American Cleanup to help beautify our area. The Keep America Beautiful Initiative is in search of volunteers that will help to clean, restore and renew the Queen City and surrounding areas of Lauderdale County.

Everything kicks off this Saturday morning, April 9th at Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian and Mayor Jimmie Smith says it’s great to have the campaign back.

”I remember years ago that we have Keep America Beautiful and they did a good job,” said Smith. “I think it’s gone by the wayside and now it’s coming back to help invigorate the citizens of our community to help keep our community beautiful, clean.”

Volunteers are asked to be at Singing Brakeman Park at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and the cleanup will go through 12:30 p.m. The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup runs through June 22nd.

