Kemper County Arrest Report April 4, 2022
Docket 2
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Acy Eason 03-25-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Braxton Willie 03-24-2022 DUI-Death.jpg
Damian Landrum 03-28-2022 Probation Violation.jpg
James Poole 04-01-2022 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
Linda Griffin 03-23-2022 Robbery.jpg
Nathan Welch 03-22-2022 Sentenced.jpg
Nathaniel Ballard 03-26-2022 No Helmet; Failure to Yield for Blue Lights.jpg
Otis Henson 03-23-2022 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Phillip Rush 03-30-2022 Probation Violation.jpg
Raymond Kirk 03-22-2022 Trespassing; Petit Larceny.jpg
Willie Darden 04-01-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
(WTOK)
