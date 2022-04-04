Landon Harper takes the mound with a half thumb, but he plays with a full heart

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WTOK) - Not many pitchers pitch with only half of a thumb, but Southern Miss’s right handed pitcher does.

Harper is a former Northeast Lauderdale student athlete who went on to play at Pearl River Community College and now pitches at Southern Miss. But there was a time when he did not know if he would take the mound as a pitcher, again.

“The doctors told us it was a possibility that he would never throw, he would never throw a ball again,” said Tammie Pirie, Landon’s mom.

On April 4th, 2006 Landon and his brother Luke Harper were riding four wheels at their grandparents house. Landon drove his four wheeler through a swing set and somehow the chain from the swing wrapped around his handle bars and tore his thumb off.

Luke said, “I picked it up and I start screaming that I found it, I found it and I start freaking out cause it was his thumb and I didn’t know what to do with it.”

Landon was airlifted to Birmingham and spent nine weeks in the hospital as doctors were doing what they could to save as much of Landon’s thumb as possible. Landon went through leech therapy, which is where they put leeches on his thumb to help with blood flow. He also had to go through a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood he had lost. After the nine weeks, Landon was left with half a thumb.

He started training and pitching with his left hand in case he would never be able to play with his right hand again but after a while he learned how to grip his ball with what he had.

“Now that I’m playing, I actually look at it as something that’s really helped me,” said Landon. “It’s taken my game to the next level. I feel like my spin rate on my fast ball and all my other pitches has gone up from this. I think- I don’t know for sure cause I’ve always had it like this, I feel like if I did have the rest of it, none of this would be. I wouldn’t be the same person I am today.”

Through the recruitment process out of high school, coaches did not really ever look at Landon’s thumb as something that would be an issue. Everywhere he has gone, he has had full support.

Southern Miss pitching coach, Christian Ostrander, said, “I was surprised honestly. I didn’t know about it until he got here... It’s different obviously but I don’t know. I don’t have enough back ground on that to know if that helps, hurts, whatever. Obviously it’s not hurting him.”

Landon works with what he has and who knows how good his pitching would be if he had a full thumb?

“People ask me all the time, ‘Do I wish I had a full thumb? A whole thumb? Do you think it would be different?’ And I’m like, ‘no.’ I mean I don’t ever think about it like that, you know? Everything happens for a reason. God wanted me to have half a thumb for a reason and I think it was definitely a blessing for sure,” said Landon.

The Harpers have done nothing but fully embrace what makes Landon different and their positivity carries over into his life because he has never once given up or has ever been told, ‘No.’

“I don’t ever recall any coach or anyone in his life that ever treated him differently because of that,” said Pirie. “He just kept doing what he loved and no one ever said well because of your thumb I don’t think we ought to put you in there to pitch or because of your thumb you really don’t need to play short stop. No one ever did that to him so had their been those types of people, who knows?”

Landon said, “Nothing is impossible for sure. You can do anything.”

