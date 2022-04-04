Advertisement

Man found dead in car with gunshot wound to neck in Morton

Officers found a man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left...
Officers found a man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Morton.

The Morton Police Department was notified that someone had been shot on South Boykin Street on Friday, April 1.

Officers found a man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christe’ian Benford of Morton.

Benford died at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that will help police with this case, please call MPD at 601-732-8933, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Heavy storms are likely on Tuesday morning, and a few damaging wind gusts are possible.
More storms mean more damaging wind gusts and more heavy rain
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected

Latest News

Will Tabor takes over as head boys basketball coach for Enterprise.
Enterprise hires coach Will Tabor
City leaders getting funds to revamp North Hills Street
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
SOUTHEAST DAMAGE