A nice Monday, but Tuesday brings a threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lovely weather for the start of this week! We’re going to have lots of sunshine today with highs returning to the 80s after a more seasonable weekend with highs in the 70s. The pollen level will remain high due to tree pollen, so limit outside time if you suffer from allergies. Overnight lows will hover near 60 degrees, and the weather becomes a bit more unsettled...especially as we get closer to daybreak on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will slide across our area on Tuesday, and it’ll bring a likely chance for showers & storms. Unfortunately, atmospheric elements will be in place for some storms to reach severe limits. Early in the morning, heavy rain and damaging wind looks to be the main threat around the drive time (between 5AM - 9AM). However, a tornado can’t be ruled out. Then, the overall severe risk goes down by Noon. However, we won’t be completely out of the woods because there will be a lot of instability in the atmosphere. So, should an early PM storm pop-up, we’ll have to watch it. Otherwise, the 2nd half of Tuesday quiets down. Highs will manage to reach the around 80 degrees. **Make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts on Tuesday, and even before bed tonight. **

Wednesday, another system moves in, and it’ll also bring a low risk for severe storms. This time, it’ll be a strong cold front that’ll cross our area Wednesday afternoon/evening. Again, all forms of severe weather will be possible. However, damaging wind looks to be the main threat. So, make sure to have ways of getting alerts & stay weather aware. Highs will climb into the mid 80s ahead of the front, then it cools of quite a bit behind the front.

By Thursday, a NW wind will usher in cooler air. So, highs will be unseasonably cool into the upper 60s. It’ll be even cooler by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Then, we’ll feel the chill Saturday morning as lows fall into the mid 30s. There could also be some frost early Saturday, so make sure to protect your tender vegetation. Sunday morning brings mid 30s, before temps warm into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Your overall weekend looks rain-free for now.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.