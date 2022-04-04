Advertisement

NWS: 21 tornadoes in Mississippi Mar. 30

At least 21 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mississippi Mar. 30.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - At least 21 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mississippi Mar. 30. Six injuries have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency associated with that severe weather (1-Bolivar, 1-Holmes, 1- Lafayette, 2-Noxubee, 1-Panola). MEMA continues to work with counties to assess damage from the severe weather.

Thirty-one counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Twenty-four counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA. These numbers are subject to change through the validation process:
• Attala- 10 Homes; 10 Farms
• Bolivar- 23 Homes; 15 Businesses; 1 Farm
• Calhoun- 15 Homes
• Carroll
• Coahoma- 21 Homes; 1 Business
• DeSoto – 5 Homes; 1 Business
• Forrest - 17 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm
• George
• Greene - 27 Homes; 3 Businesses
• Harrison- 9 Homes
• Hinds - 39 Homes
• Holmes
• Humphreys
• Jackson - 13 Homes
• Lafayette – 4 Homes; 2 Businesses
Lauderdale- 5 Homes; 4 Businesses
• Leake- 19 Homes; 27 Farms
• Leflore- 8 Homes; 3 Businesses; 1 Farm
• Madison- 5 Homes
• Marshall – 4 Homes
Noxubee
• Prentiss
• Panola- 133 Homes; 1 Business; 2 Farms
• Smith- 7 Homes; 3 Businesses
• Sunflower
• Tallahatchie- 62 Homes;
• Warren- 37 Homes; 1 Business
• Washington- 2 Homes
Wayne- 37 Homes; 9 Businesses; 1 Farm
• Yalobusha- 10 Homes
• Yazoo- 28 Homes; 3 Businesses

The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362. It will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Another round of severe weather is expected overnight into Tuesday. Strong damaging winds and tornadoes are likely. MEMA is encouraging residents to monitor the forecast, have tornado alerts on, have a disaster kit in case it’s needed and prepare for power outages. More tips can be found here.

