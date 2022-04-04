Advertisement

State of Georgia reaches settlement with widow of man shot, killed by state trooper

By Dal Cannady and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A law firm is claiming it reached a $4.8 million settlement with the state of Georgia for the widow of a Black man who was shot and killed by a state trooper. It could be the largest settlement in Georgia history.

In 2020, Georgia State Patrol trooper Jacob Gordon Thompson shot and killed 60-year-old Julian Lewis in Screven County after a police chase, WTOC reported. Thompson was fired from the GSP after the shooting. In 2021, a grand jury returned a no bill in the case, meaning they did not recommend charges for the defendant.

According to the Hall & Lampros law firm, while the settlement doesn’t bring Lewis back, it sends a powerful message to the state, law enforcement and other positions of power that unnecessary use of force against innocent citizens is unlawful, morally corrupt and carries legal consequences.

Attorney Andrew Lampros is part of the legal team for Lewis’ widow. He says the $4.8 million settlement reflects the magnitude of the shooting.

“Mr. Lewis’ case is getting attention now because of the size of the settlement, when it should have received attention because of what happened to him,” he said. “The facts of the case are egregious. He should have never been pulled over, much less shot.”

Lampros says he and the Lewis family are aware that federal prosecutors are looking at the matter and could possibly bring a federal case similar to the Ahmaud Arbery case in Brunswick, Georgia. He says he and family members have also been in touch with prosecutors in Screven County and they are waiting to see what happens next with the state case.

Prosecutors can take a case like this back in front of a new grand jury only once more and there’s no time limit for when they have to do it. District Attorney Daphne Totten said last year that her office would go back over this case to determine how they proceed.

Below are statements from attorney Francys Johnson and Lewis’ son, Brook Bacon:

“This settlement is further proof that Georgia recognizes the wrongs committed against my father, Julian Lewis. My father deserved to survive his encounter with Ex-Georgia State Patrol Jacob Gordon Thompson on Aug. 7, 2020. This is another step toward accountability but we will not rest until his killer is behind bars,” said Brook Bacon, Julian Lewis’ son.

“The State’s case still sits with District Attorney Daphne Totten of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit. The notion that something terribly wrong didn’t happen out on that dusty dirt road by the hand of Ex-Trooper Jacob Gordon Thompson is simply unbelievable. Citizens should see the video evidence in this case and they will have a clear understanding of why the State of Georgia paid 4.8 Million Dollars to resolve the civil case,” said Francys Johnson, a Statesboro-based partner with Davis Bozeman Johnson Law and lawyer for Julian Lewis’s son Brook Bacon.

