Supervisors set public hearing on medical marijuana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opting out of the state’s medical marijuana program is an option for counties and cities in Mississippi. The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors discussed whether to allow medical marijuana dispensaries outside city limits at its Monday meeting.

The board scheduled a public hearing for Apr. 18 at 10 a.m. to allow local residents to speak out about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

The board has until May 3 to opt out of the program, if it wishes. The board took no action Monday but does have questions of its own.

“Today, the board took the discussion up, and basically, we are just discussing our options at this point. We set a hearing for our next board meeting to talk about it. We may take a vote, or we may just talk about it. There are questions that we need to find the answers to before we make a decision. The (Mississippi) department of health is writing the regulations on it that haven’t been published yet. We don’t want to go into this blindly about what our conscience can be for our actions,” said Jonathan Wells, president of the board.

Two people attended the board meeting to voice support for medical marijuana.

“Here’s an article from Saturday’s paper about a doctor that has multiple sclerosis. It admits that medical marijuana can help her and many of her patients. I am a Vietnam veteran, and I am suffering from issues caused by Agent Orange. I do take some pain pills, but I prefer some edibles. My sister has fibromyalgia. She lives in a state where she gets medical marijuana, and it helps her tremendously,” said Marty McCain.

“By keeping in the marijuana, it will help to reduce crime. We have the potential to get some tax revenue that doesn’t exist, to give health benefits that generally need it from that plant,” said Bill Arlinghaus, who supports the state medical marijuana law. “I think there are far more compelling reasons to keep it legal, to not opt-out. I encourage all of our supervisors to simply have an open mind and listen to what everybody has to say in the public hearing.”

If the board decides not to opt-out, then there is no action necessary. The state medical marijuana law passed by the Mississippi Legislature would then be in effect here after May 3. The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will also have a public hearing at its Apr. 18 meeting on the medical marijuana issue.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.