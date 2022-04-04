USM baseball blanks La. Tech, 8-0, to win series

University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurston Waldrep and Dalton Rogers combined on a one-hit shutout Sunday afternoon as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Louisiana Tech University 8-0 at Pete Taylor Park.

With the win, the Golden Eagles clinched the best-of three, Conference USA series after USM and Tech split the first two games. USM (19-8, 7-2 C-USA) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings while pocketing its third shutout of the year.

”We talked in the pregame about the expectations of this program,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “(Sunday) was all about the sole rights of first place between two good teams and good programs. Our program has a rich tradition and is built on consistency. It’s our job to go out there and be accountable for the expectations that are placed on us. That was the challenge (Sunday), to do just that and get the momentum back in our favor.

”We had it on Friday and La. Tech took it away from us (Saturday). Certainly, they had it coming in to (Sunday), but our guys responded well in all phases of the game.”

Waldrep (3-1) allowed just four baserunners on a single and three walks to the Bulldogs (19-9, 6-3) in his seven innings. He struck out 10, reaching double-digit strikeouts for a third, consecutive game.

Dalton Rogers retired the final six hitters, three via strikeout, to close out the contest.

All told, USM pitching limited Tech to six runs and 14 hits over the three-game weekend.

The Golden Eagles 1-0 after Bulldog starter Jordan Whorff (2-4) had trouble locating his pitches.

Whorff walked tow of USM’s first four batters, and then gave up a run-scoring single through the right side to Slade Wilks.

USM added added three more runs in the second. Brady Faust singled and moved to third base on a hit-and-run single by Rodrigo Montenegro.

Faust scored on a wild pitch, and Carson Paetow followed with his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field for a 4-0 USM lead after two innings.

Whorff was lifted at that point, having allowed four runs on four hits with two walks.

USM added four more runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.

Will McGillis led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a bunt and scored on single by Montenegro down the left-field line..

The Golden Eagles will play eight of their next nine games away from Pete Taylor Park.

The journey begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, who USM visit as the University of Mississippi at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.