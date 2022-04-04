Volunteers needed for the Keep America Beautiful initiative

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Great American Cleanup is in the Queen City, and they are looking to beautify the area.

The Keep America Beautiful initiative is looking for local volunteers to take action to clean, restore, and renew the City of Meridian and Lauderdale County. Everything kicks off at Singing Brakeman Park on Saturday, April 9th at 8 in the morning.

We’re cleaning up the town for the day, for the whole day and they have assigned places, or they may go to places that they have chosen and we’re going to gather back here at 11 o’clock to celebrate and to enjoy a nice lunch that’s been donated for them.

If you have questions you can contact Betty Lou Jones at (601)-917-4344.

The last round of clean ups is June 22nd.

