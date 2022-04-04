Advertisement

Volunteers needed for the Keep America Beautiful initiative

Part of the Great American Clean Up
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Great American Cleanup is in the Queen City, and they are looking to beautify the area.

The Keep America Beautiful initiative is looking for local volunteers to take action to clean, restore, and renew the City of Meridian and Lauderdale County. Everything kicks off at Singing Brakeman Park on Saturday, April 9th at 8 in the morning.

If you have questions you can contact Betty Lou Jones at (601)-917-4344.

The last round of clean ups is June 22nd.

