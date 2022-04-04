WTOK wins 6 first place awards from Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK won 6 first place awards and a total of 14 from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

First place honors were in the categories of Television Public Service, Public Affairs Program for the 2021 Black History Month Special, Breaking News, Social Media, Sports Story and Television Rookie of the Year, Sydney Wicker.

Second place awards were for Sports Story and Public Affairs Program. Third place awards were in the categories of TV Feature Story, General News, TV Station Promos, TV Special Report, TV High School Football Program and TV News Anchor for Tom Williams.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of journalists to work with. WTOK continues to show an unprecedented dedication to keeping our viewers informed. I’m so proud of all the team has accomplished, and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for the team as I leave my role as Executive Producer and take on the role of News Director. We will always strive to provide our viewers with the best information on all fronts.”

“We were recognized for the quality of work produced by the WTOK-TV News, Weather, and Production teams. We are proving to the entire state our dedication to east Mississippi and west Alabama is unequaled. We invest in people and training. We want people to know we are dedicated every day to serving our viewers with the best news, weather, and sports information. We want to create the programs that assists folks as they make the best decisions for their families. Our top priority is their health and safety.”

WTOK won 6 first place awards and a total of 14 from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. Attending the banquet, clockwise from top, GMM anchor/producer Janae Hancock, weekend anchor Ethan Bird, News Director Emily Erikson, Assignment Manager Spencer Murray, Social Media Director Susan Speed, General Manager Jacque Harms, reporter Nicholas Brooks, Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers, 6pm anchor/reporter Tom Williams and sports anchor/reporter Sydney Wicker. (WTOK)

Television stations compete in small- and large-market divisions each year. Judges from out of state evaluate the entries.

