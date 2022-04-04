WTOK wins 6 first place awards from Mississippi Association of Broadcasters
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK won 6 first place awards and a total of 14 from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.
First place honors were in the categories of Television Public Service, Public Affairs Program for the 2021 Black History Month Special, Breaking News, Social Media, Sports Story and Television Rookie of the Year, Sydney Wicker.
Second place awards were for Sports Story and Public Affairs Program. Third place awards were in the categories of TV Feature Story, General News, TV Station Promos, TV Special Report, TV High School Football Program and TV News Anchor for Tom Williams.
Television stations compete in small- and large-market divisions each year. Judges from out of state evaluate the entries.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.