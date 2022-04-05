Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says
FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Sacramento mass shooting was gang-related, police say
Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who...
Family of Amir Locke 'disgusted' by no criminal charges against officer