Possible tornado strikes in southeastern Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second week in a row, storms rolled through the southeastern portion of Lauderdale County and a possible tornado touched down in the Whynot community.

The McRae family farm, located on Highway 19 South, sustained significant damage. Most of the trees are down, parts of the roof are off and several structures around the house were destroyed.

Vanessa McRae, who lives in the house, was not at home when the tornado struck around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Her brother-in-law was one of the first on the scene.

”It’s kind of hard,” said Glenn Stephens, chief of the Whynot Volunteer Fire Department. “I hate it for her, as long as this has been here and tore up like it is, it’s very hard. Like I told her on the way down because she’d had some pictures of the shed off the camera. I’m glad everybody is O.K. We can build all the stuff back. It’s been here a while. You can always build back. I’m glad she wasn’t here and everybody’s O.K., so that’s always a good thing.”

The McRae family farm has five acres of land and has been in the same family since 1906.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.