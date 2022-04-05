Advertisement

Possible tornado strikes in southeastern Lauderdale County

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second week in a row, storms rolled through the southeastern portion of Lauderdale County and a possible tornado touched down in the Whynot community.

The McRae family farm, located on Highway 19 South, sustained significant damage. Most of the trees are down, parts of the roof are off and several structures around the house were destroyed.

Vanessa McRae, who lives in the house, was not at home when the tornado struck around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Her brother-in-law was one of the first on the scene.

”It’s kind of hard,” said Glenn Stephens, chief of the Whynot Volunteer Fire Department. “I hate it for her, as long as this has been here and tore up like it is, it’s very hard. Like I told her on the way down because she’d had some pictures of the shed off the camera. I’m glad everybody is O.K. We can build all the stuff back. It’s been here a while. You can always build back. I’m glad she wasn’t here and everybody’s O.K., so that’s always a good thing.”

The McRae family farm has five acres of land and has been in the same family since 1906.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

Tornado
Three local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday morning’s storms
Recap of 2022 legislative session
Recap of 2022 legislative session
Meridian freshman, Jazlynn Sulton, throws no hitter.
Jazlynn Sulton throws no hitter
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide