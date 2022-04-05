Choctaw Tribal Schools host recruitment fair for teachers

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Tribal School System hosted a recruitment fair to meet prospective teachers. A mixture of people attended; some were looking for a job post-graduation and others were looking for a new school district.

The schools hope to be able to build relationships with people that would like to start or continue their career in education.

“In the education world, teachers are not as abundant as they once were, and certain content areas are less than others. This is just an opportunity for us. If we obtain one teacher from this, it’s well worth it.”

The Tribal School District hopes to use the recruitment fair as a reference point when it begins the hiring process for 2022-2023 at the end of the current school year.

