Advertisement

Choctaw Tribal Schools host recruitment fair for teachers

Building relationships and connections with prospective teachers
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Tribal School System hosted a recruitment fair to meet prospective teachers. A mixture of people attended; some were looking for a job post-graduation and others were looking for a new school district.

The schools hope to be able to build relationships with people that would like to start or continue their career in education.

The Tribal School District hopes to use the recruitment fair as a reference point when it begins the hiring process for 2022-2023 at the end of the current school year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Senators from Mississippi and Alabama will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to...
Tuberville, Hyde-Smith voting ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Inmate death investigation underway at Pickens County Jail