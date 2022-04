MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College moves up to 5th in the PBR rankings and they also move up to 4th in the NJCAA rankings.

The Eagles have been off for the last week. They now sit under Pearl River in the latest charts.

MCC is scheduled to play Hinds on Wednesday in a double header. Game one is scheduled for 3 P.M. and game two is set for 6 P.M.

