Enterprise hires new boys basketball coach

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise High School announces Will Tabor as the new boys basketball head coach.

Tabor is coming to Enterprise from Pearl High School where he served as the assistant coach for the boys basketball team. This will be his first head coaching job.

Ready to start the journey and get to work! Very excited for this opportunity https://t.co/7KIlyrhEYs — Will Tabor (@Wtabor04) April 5, 2022

Tabor said, “Just talking to people around the community and just people that know about Enterprise. You just kind of got a sense that, it’s a school that cares. It’s a community that cares. As far as being a teacher and coach that is really all you can ask for is just being at a place that cares about the kids. So having that kind of sense that the community is behind you, the administration is behind you. It just felt like home.”

Justin Sollie was the former head coach for Enterprise he will take move into the girls basketball head coaching role.

Coach Sollie said, “Yeah I’m proud of the work I’ve done with boys last five years but I’m excited for the change to girls [team] and think coach Tabor is gonna do great with the guys. Excited to work with him.”

