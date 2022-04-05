Advertisement

Enterprise hires new boys basketball coach

Will Tabor announced as new boys basketball head coach for Enterprise.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise High School announces Will Tabor as the new boys basketball head coach.

Tabor is coming to Enterprise from Pearl High School where he served as the assistant coach for the boys basketball team. This will be his first head coaching job.

Tabor said, “Just talking to people around the community and just people that know about Enterprise. You just kind of got a sense that, it’s a school that cares. It’s a community that cares. As far as being a teacher and coach that is really all you can ask for is just being at a place that cares about the kids. So having that kind of sense that the community is behind you, the administration is behind you. It just felt like home.”

Justin Sollie was the former head coach for Enterprise he will take move into the girls basketball head coaching role.

Coach Sollie said, “Yeah I’m proud of the work I’ve done with boys last five years but I’m excited for the change to girls [team] and think coach Tabor is gonna do great with the guys. Excited to work with him.”

