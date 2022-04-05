Advertisement

Inmate death investigation underway at Pickens County Jail

(piqsels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County District Attorney Andy Hamlin confirmed an inmate death is under investigation at the Pickens County Jail.

Hamlin said a male inmate died in the jail on April 3. He asked the Department of Forensic Sciences to perform an autopsy.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into the death. The SBI identified the man as 44-year-old Samual Byrd of Hamilton.

“I requested the SBI come in and conduct a death investigation. No foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing,” said Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall.

This is the second inmate death investigation at the Pickens County Jail since December. That death involved former NFL player Glenn Foster. The results of his autopsy are still pending from state investigators.

