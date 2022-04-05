Advertisement

Minor damage from EF-1 tornado in Newton County

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County had minor damage caused by severe weather even though an EF-1 tornado was confirmed there Tuesday.

Northside Road west of Highway 80 had trees, debris and powerlines down on the road. Power crews were out cleaning the area as well as fixing fallen power lines.

Some homes had big trees lying in their yards. A 2-story home on Morgan Field Road was covered with fallen trees caused by the storm.

There was no report of any injuries or major damage to homes.

