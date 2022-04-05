Funeral Mass for Mr. Jerold Lee Miller will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Augustine Palmattian officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jerold Lee Miller, age 59, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Jerry was born February 21, 1963 in Festus, Missouri to the late Jerold Lee Miller, Sr. and Donna Collins. He was a graduate of Advance High School in Advance, Missouri. Lovingly called “Rusty” by his family, he joined the United States Navy and served for 8 years. While stationed at NAS Meridian, he met the love of his life, Amy Pennington Miller, and they were married in 1987. Following stints in Jacksonville, Jerry relocated to Meridian where he worked for a civilian contractor at the base. Jerry and Amy raised two sons, Andy and Tommy. Jerry began a second career as a psychiatric registered nurse. He was beloved by his co-workers and genuinely cared for his patients. Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his sons and new granddaughter. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Amy Pennington Miller; his sons, Andrew Miller (Kristen) and Thomas Miller (Abby); his granddaughter, Mallory Miller; his aunt, Dixie Cason; some close family, Tonia Perez (John), Kristen Tate (Gary), Diane Gallmeier, Mike Miller (Trish), Amy Farmer, David Carter, Alex Cason, Mark Arth, Bill and Beverly Pennington, and Steve and Lucy Whatley; and numerous extended family members.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Donna M. Arth Collins, and his father, Jerold Lee Miller, Sr.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends from 11:15 until Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

