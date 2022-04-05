Marengo Historical Society presents: Rooster Day!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Demopolis is hosting its annual family fun Rooster Day Saturday, April 9th.

Rooster Day offers people the opportunity to run in a 5K and 1K races. There will be crafts, entertainment, inflatables, a petting zoo and more.

Local food vendors will also have delicious treats for sale. All the art for sale at the event is handmade by local artists.

“Everything has to be homemade. So, we have artists, crafters, and makers from Mississippi and Alabama that come here. It’s very unique. We wanted to make it about the artists, about the crafter, about the maker. It’s their work and you’re not going to find it at every little shop on the street,” said Marengo County Historical Society Operations Manager Kirk Brooker.

The Marengo Historical Society started Rooster Day back in 2016 to commemorate and celebrate the Rooster Auction of 1919.

The auction of roosters in downtown Demopolis raised money to build a bridge over the Tombigbee River that connected Marengo and Sumter counties.

”We, the Marengo County Historical Society, thought this is such a unique event in the history of Alabama and the south in general, that we need to celebrate this. We need to educate people on this event and at the same time it‘s kind of doing the same thing. It’s connecting literally our regions. It also provides much-needed revenue and income to this rural area of West Alabama,” said Brooker.

Rooster Day will be held at the Public Square in Demopolis. All money raised will be put back into the Marengo County Historical Society for it’s house museums and county programs throughout the year.

Rooster Day is held every second Saturday of April.

Visit www.RoosterDayDemopolis.com or https://www.facebook.com/pg/RoosterDayDemopolis/posts/ for more information.

