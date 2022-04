MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Community College will be delayed until 10:00 AM Tuesday. The campus opens at 10 a.m. Virtual learning until 1 p.m.

Kemper County will be delayed until 10:00 AM Tuesday.

Sumter County School District will be in virtual learning Tuesday.

Choctaw County Schools will is on a 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday

