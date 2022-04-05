Storm anxiety increases with severe weather threats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - So, on a day like Tuesday, when it’s storming and cloudy and rainy, some of us get a little anxious about severe weather threatening our area. In fact, a nationwide survey says 28% of you say your biggest weather anxiety comes with tornadoes.

“Dealing with that uncertainty is a little more difficult for those of us in the emergency management business and for our citizens,” said Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton.

Stratton also says the best thing to do is don’t be scared, be prepared. There’s often comfort in knowledge.

“What we can do is set ourselves up for success,” he said. “That means having a basic plan, and everybody’s plan is going to be specific for their own household and their own family. Come up with a good plan and for your household, making sure that you practice that plan, and that you have a reliable way to get alerts if there is severe weather.”

He says make sure your phone has the alerts turned on so you’ll know if emergencies happen and there’s a severe weather warning in your area.

“That’s absolutely what that warning is for, to give you as much time as possible to get to a safe location.”

WLOX offers two free apps for local news and weather content. Our WLOX First Alert Weather app is synched to the National Weather Service alerts, and your location to give you the most accurate weather information wherever you are.

Apple users can find the app here: http://apple.co/1pF3EPf

Android users find the app here: http://bit.ly/PJgWJA

