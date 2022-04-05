Storm damage reports in area

(WTOK) - Here are initial damage reports from local officials.

Lauderdale County:

Tree down on home on Highway 19 South. Significant structural damage. No injuries reported.

Newton County:

Newton County EMA reporting tornado damage near Hwy 80/Ford Ave near downtown.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington reports trees down across Highway 80 and roof damage to a home on Old Hickory Road.

Also damage reported on Morgan Field Road near Highway 80.

