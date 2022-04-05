Advertisement

Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected

Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in Newton County will be blocked in both directions for a minimum of three hours Tuesday morning.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your daily commute includes Highway 80 in Newton County, Tuesday morning’s storms left a tree blocking the road causing a huge delay.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of the highway between I-20 and State Route 15 in Newton County will be blocked in both directions for a minimum of three hours Tuesday morning.

You are encouraged to plan an alternate route as MDOT crews clear the roads.

