Storm downs trees, causes power outages and flooding in Clarke County

By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Parts of Clarke County saw damage from Tuesday morning’s storms. One family is thankful no one was injured when their property suffered damage.

“All of a sudden it was like, holy crap, and I had to run because I saw it forming,” Rebecca Stallings said.

Stallings was standing at her back window when she noticed a dark cloud forming in her backyard on County Road 277 in Clarke County.

“The next thing I remember was hearing clinking. That was all of this,” Stallings explained.

The family is all right and the home only sustained minor damage. Other parts of their property didn’t fare too well. Sheds, awnings and other structures were destroyed.

“It’s a widespread area in the southwest part of the county,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said. “We are very fortunate no one was injured. We can build back.”

In Clarke County, the majority of damage was limited to the areas of County Road 277 and County Road 250. The focus now turns to the increasing water levels.

“Clarke County is a very low-lying area with a lot of streams and tributaries,” Kemp explained. “Most of them flow into the Chickasawhay at one point or the other. Right now, we are a little concerned about Shubuta Creek, which crosses County Road 280 and 270 and on into Shubuta.”

