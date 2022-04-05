Advertisement

Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Payton Marshall, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot Monday night in Covington, Kentucky, according to police.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles. It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, WXIX reports.

Officers found victims at the scene ranging from 7 to 14 years old in addition to the adult victim. The victims were transported to area hospitals, police say. Their statuses are unknown.

The suspect is at large, and authorities are working to get a search warrant, according to sources close to the investigation.

Multiple families of the victims gathered outside the emergency room entrance at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Robert Gary drove there with his best friend, whose son was one of those shot. He says the experience has been frantic, emotional and upsetting.

“He’s pretty traumatized by the situation because that is his baby boy,” Gary said.

Gary says the child, Jontay, is quiet and not violent. He says he keeps to himself and plays on his tablet.

“I have no idea,” said Gary when asked why the shooting happened. “I don’t know. It’s an insane situation right there, you know? Just want to shoot everybody? It don’t make no sense. I couldn’t even imagine what he was thinking, you know?”

Jared Zach lives near the scene of the shooting.

“It makes me sick to my stomach because I see all these kids, and they are in this environment, and you know, this is not a good situation that we are in right now,” Zach said. “Especially when we are getting out of COVID and everything, and all the tensions are boiling, and you are living in this environment where drug and crime is so high, and it just worries me a lot. It scares me because I’m going to have to raise my son in this type of situation, and there is no foreseeable end to it.”

