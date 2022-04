COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes to the West Lauderdale tennis team.

The Knights clinched the 4-4A district championship last week. They are now preparing for the playoffs and getting ready for the state championship.

Congrats to West Lauderdale for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

