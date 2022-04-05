Advertisement

Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton

Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation District Office in Newton.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Department of Transportation camera recorded an EF-1 tornado that passed its district office in Newton Tuesday morning. The agency tweeted the recording. No injuries were reported though some vehicles and nearby trees were damaged.

“Typically, people would be in the (parking) lot or going out to jobs, but we had enough warning to get people inside,” District Engineer Neil Patterson told our sister station WLBT. “Several employees’ vehicles were damaged. Seven or eight vehicles were damaged. It was powerful.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Tornado
Three local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday morning’s storms
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - April 6th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - April 6th, 2022