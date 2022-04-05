Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Department of Transportation camera recorded an EF-1 tornado that passed its district office in Newton Tuesday morning. The agency tweeted the recording. No injuries were reported though some vehicles and nearby trees were damaged.

“Typically, people would be in the (parking) lot or going out to jobs, but we had enough warning to get people inside,” District Engineer Neil Patterson told our sister station WLBT. “Several employees’ vehicles were damaged. Seven or eight vehicles were damaged. It was powerful.”

Here is footage of a suspected tornado passing our district office in Newton.



Despite the rough conditions, our crews have been out since early morning hours working to get roads open for drivers as quickly and safely as possible. #WorkingForYou #mswx pic.twitter.com/MVnS5yqujt — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 5, 2022

