Severe storms have moved out, but flooding is possible

There was a line of severe storms across the area this morning, and there were reports of damage. Our team is working to bring you latest on the impacts from today’s storms, and we’ll have info online and on WTOK News starting at 5PM.

Although the severe storms have ended, widespread moderate to heavy rain will remain for parts of our area through early afternoon. Many areas (based on radar estimates) have received anywhere from 1-3″, and more rain could enhance the flood potential areawide. So, make sure that you don’t drive over a flooded road. If you notice rising water around your home, you may need to seek higher ground.

Thankfully, the afternoon drive looks quiet... and your evening plans should be fine. If rain clears your area early enough and some sunshine can punch through the clouds, then highs today could recover to near 80-degrees.

Unfortunately, another chance for severe storms will be in place for Wednesday as a cold front crosses during the afternoon & early evening. So, have ways of getting severe weather alerts for your Hump Day. However, the weather greatly improves behind that system...but it gets cooler. Highs will go from mid 80s Wednesday to upper 60s Thursday. Then, a possible frost is on deck by Saturday morning.

