Wednesday storms may be few, but they’ll be intense

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted us in the marginal risk, or the lowest of the five risk levels, in East Mississippi. The risk is a step up to slight risk over West Alabama.

A brief tornado is possible, but damaging winds are the biggest threat from any severe thunderstorms that develop. We won’t all get rain, let alone severe thunderstorms. Just know that any thunderstorms that do form are forming in an environment that favors fast intensification. The timing can be anywhere between about 1 PM and 10 PM.

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-60s by midnight, then we’ll become mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers in the morning. Gradual clearing will let the sun come out and warm us to near 80 degrees by noon. Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

Wednesday’s storms will be triggered by a cold front. We will turn cooler after that cold front passes. Morning low will drop into the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will only be in the 60s. A frost is becoming increasingly likely for Saturday morning. Be sure to protect any outdoor plants that you don’t want to be damaged.

