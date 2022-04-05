Advertisement

Whippets give West Lauderdale first division loss of the season

West Lauderdale battles Whippets in big division baseball game.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale battles Kosciusko in division baseball game.

Both West Lauderdale and Kosciusko came into the game undefeated in division play.

West Lauderdale gets on the board first. With the bases loaded Brett Busbea would take a ball to the back and would get a walk which would allow Parker to walk through home plate for the Knights to take the lead 1-0.

Kosciusko hits two home runs in the top of the second to take the lead 5-1.

At the bottom of the second Jackson Parker sends a ball through center field and Gray Alexander runs through home plate to add another score on for the Knights.

The Whippets stay strong at the bat and win 10-6. West Lauderdale will have their chance to try to get redemption over Kosciusko on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Golden Eagles take on Ole Miss at Trustmark Park
Southern Miss vs Ole Miss baseball
Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to...
Mississippi State takes out UT Martin in seven innings
USM tops Ole Miss 10-7 at Trustmark Park.
No. 18 Southern Miss takes down No. 7 Ole Miss at Trustmark Park
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Lauderdale Tennis Team.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Tennis