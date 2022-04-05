Whippets give West Lauderdale first division loss of the season

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale battles Kosciusko in division baseball game.

Both West Lauderdale and Kosciusko came into the game undefeated in division play.

Catch the highlights from the game tonight at 10 @wtoktv pic.twitter.com/gBHf5yk01q — syd (@sydney_wicker) April 4, 2022

West Lauderdale gets on the board first. With the bases loaded Brett Busbea would take a ball to the back and would get a walk which would allow Parker to walk through home plate for the Knights to take the lead 1-0.

Kosciusko hits two home runs in the top of the second to take the lead 5-1.

At the bottom of the second Jackson Parker sends a ball through center field and Gray Alexander runs through home plate to add another score on for the Knights.

The Whippets stay strong at the bat and win 10-6. West Lauderdale will have their chance to try to get redemption over Kosciusko on Friday.

