Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said another suspect has been charged in a murder case dating back to 2020. Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.

Jimerson died Nov. 24, 2020, in the area of Paulding Street and 46th Avenue.

Bond for Bell was set at $1 million.

Gregory Pruitt Jr. was charged Feb. 22 with murder in this same case.

