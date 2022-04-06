Advertisement

Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide

Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said another suspect has been charged in a murder case dating back to 2020. Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.

Jimerson died Nov. 24, 2020, in the area of Paulding Street and 46th Avenue.

Bond for Bell was set at $1 million.

Gregory Pruitt Jr. was charged Feb. 22 with murder in this same case.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

Meridian freshman, Jazlynn Sulton, throws no hitter.
Jazlynn Sulton throws no hitter
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
JIMMIE RODGERS FESTIVAL GETS A SECOND TITLE SPONSOR
President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the...
Six-days-a-week mail delivery saved; Biden signs Postal bill