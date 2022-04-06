Advertisement

Charge dismissed against former principal

A 'DUI other' charge was dismissed for a former Meridian High School principal.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A DUI charge was dismissed for a former Meridian High School principal. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Dr. Joe Griffin’s DUI charge was dismissed because the deputy on scene was on military orders and unable to testify in court. Griffin was charged with ‘DUI other’ at a roadblock in June 2020.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies determined Griffin was under the influence of some type of substance while he was behind the wheel.

Griffin was the principal at MHS for about 11 months at the time of the arrest. He resigned a short time later.

