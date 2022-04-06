Advertisement

‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 6th grader known for his energetic personality and upbeat attitude has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while riding his bike Tuesday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 49.

The child, Anthony Wilder III, 12, who attended Magee Middle School, died at the scene.

Investigators say a 1998 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on US 49 near New Hope Road when it collided with the bicyclist in the right lane.

In a post by his school, Wilder was described as a hard worker who played the trombone in the band and breakdanced in the hallway.

“These memories will keep Anthony with us during the difficult times ahead,” the school wrote. “We give our hopes and prayers to his family and friends. Anthony, we will miss you.

MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

