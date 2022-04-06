City leaders seeking funds to revamp North Hills Street

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders are looking to revamp one of the busiest streets in Meridian at an estimated cost of $28 million.

The city council passed a resolution in support of applying for a grant that would allow for planning improvements for North Hills Street. Mayor Jimmie Smith said the next step is to get the grant for about $3.4 million to buy rights-of-way and other items to begin construction. Smith said his goal is to repave North Hills Street between Highway 39 and Highway 19.

“The first part of the grant is the planning grant which is what we are doing. It has to be on the 14th or 15th of this month. Then we are going to look at developing a plan to buy right of ways and things of that nature. We are making sure that we have enough money to do the asphalt and the road structure,” said Smith.

The council will discuss more developments in this project at its next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.