Advertisement

City of Meridian awaits funding for Frank Cochran project

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders in Meridian say plans for repairs at the Frank Cochran Center will be on hold for the forseeable future.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt told News 11 that proposed the cost was above what the insurance company was willing to pay.

The city has recently learned they will not be receiving a grant for additional funds needed for repairs caused by a major fire in December 2019. Hitt said the city hopes to hear back about the grant sometime this summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it...
‘I see barren fields’: Ukrainian Civil Society leaders discuss wartime agriculture disruptions
The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing Apr. 18 about the...
Neshoba County sets public hearing on medical marijuana
Senators from Mississippi and Alabama will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to...
Tuberville, Hyde-Smith voting ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre