City of Meridian awaits funding for Frank Cochran project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders in Meridian say plans for repairs at the Frank Cochran Center will be on hold for the forseeable future.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt told News 11 that proposed the cost was above what the insurance company was willing to pay.

The city has recently learned they will not be receiving a grant for additional funds needed for repairs caused by a major fire in December 2019. Hitt said the city hopes to hear back about the grant sometime this summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.