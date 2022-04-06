Advertisement

City of Quitman discusses opting out of medical marijuana distribution

May 3rd deadline to opt-out quickly approaching
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Board of Aldermen decided Tuesday night to table a vote on medical marijuana.

The board said the better option is to wait until more defined regulations are discussed by the state. Opting out does not have to be permanent. The board could opt back in at any given point if it decided to not allow medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits.

The discussion was open to citizens’ comments and one woman said she believes deciding not to distribute would be bad for the community.

The board is planning to have another meeting and consider opting out before the May 3rd deadline put in the state law that passed this year and was signed in early February. It allowed local governments 90 days to opt out.

