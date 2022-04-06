City of Quitman discusses opting out of medical marijuana distribution

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Board of Aldermen decided Tuesday night to table a vote on medical marijuana.

The board said the better option is to wait until more defined regulations are discussed by the state. Opting out does not have to be permanent. The board could opt back in at any given point if it decided to not allow medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits.

The discussion was open to citizens’ comments and one woman said she believes deciding not to distribute would be bad for the community.

“I think that it would be hard for the citizens of Quitman, especially the poor and or older people that have to travel. They would have to travel out of the county, out of the city, or somewhere up and down the road to get their medication. I think they’d be making a mistake. I think it needs to be legal to have a local dispensary.”

The board is planning to have another meeting and consider opting out before the May 3rd deadline put in the state law that passed this year and was signed in early February. It allowed local governments 90 days to opt out.

