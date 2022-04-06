Advertisement

EMCC announces Kevie Thompson as new defensive coordinator

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Lions announce Kevie Thompson as their new defensive coordinator.

Coach Thompson comes to Scooba from West Alabama. He helped UWA led the GSC in defense and finished the season as one of the second highest ranking rushing defense.

Thompson is from Raleigh where he started his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010.

He has experience with coaching in the SEC and the NFL. He spent time as a coaching counterpart for the University of Florida and the University of South Carolina. He also worked as a diversity coaching intern with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Buddy Stephens told EMCC athletics, “Kevie is a high-energy coach who we are catching on his way up the coaching ladder. He is a well-respected football coach and has coached on all levels here in Mississippi,” Stephens said.

EMCC finished last season 9-1.

