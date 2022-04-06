Jimmie Rodgers Festival lands second major sponsor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation received a big boost Wednesday as they’ve added a second title sponsor to this year’s festival.

Mac Haik Enterprises has joined Mitchell Distributing as the main sponsors for the 2022 Jimmie Rodgers Festival set for May 7th through in downtown Meridian.

Mr. Haik was a superb athlete at Meridian High, Ole Miss and the NFL and is a very successful businessman in Houston, Texas.

”I think it’s a good thing for Meridian,” said Haik. “It’s a very unique thing that Meridian has to offer. If you look back at the things they accomplished back then, it’s unbelievable, especially the way it happened. I think it’s a good thing for Meridian to have. You can tell that Meridian is starting to draw people in. It’s like people aren’t saying where we gonna go this weekend. It’s like some people are coming to Meridian so that’s a good thing.”

”We’re very excited to have Mr. Haik invest in Meridian, the crowning glory, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival,” said Leslie Lee, Executive Director of the festival. “We’re working very hard in developing with our local sponsors and our community getting behind us having that 7 day full festival and getting people outside of Meridian invested and involved. So it’s going to be a great festival and we’re very excited to have this partnership.”

In its 69th year, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival is the longest running community music festival in the United States.

