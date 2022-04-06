Advertisement

Lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their current gender identity.

The Senate Governmental Affairs approved the House-passed bill.

The legislation now moves to the full Alabama Senate where it could get final approval in the final three days of the legislative session.

Republican supporters said the bill s about safety. But opponents said the measure targets vulnerable trans youth to score political points.

