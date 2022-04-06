Advertisement

Lorine Kelley Turner

Lorine Kelley Turner
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral service for Lorine Kelley Turner, 89, of Toxey will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at Red Springs Assembly with Rev. Jerry Turner officiating. Visitation will be at Red Springs Assembly on Thursday, April 7th from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Burial will be in the Red Springs Assembly Cemetery.

Sis. Lorine passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1932, in Butler, Alabama. She and her husband pastored many churches throughout their years of ministry.

Lorine was a loving, devoted wife and mother who enjoyed caring for her family. She made the best biscuits and would get up in the middle of the night to cook if she thought her husband or any of her children or grandchildren were hungry. She was a Godly woman and will be greatly missed.

She and her husband lived an amazing love story. As her death neared, her precious husband took her hand and told her, “I will hold your hand until I place it in hand of Jesus.”

Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Donald Turner; children, Jerry Turner (Elaine); Marvel Dunn (Eddie); Karen Day; Nova Patrick (Mike); Kendall Turner; and Janice Napp; grandchildren, Marella Key (Jason); Jeff Turner (Kimberlie); Sonya Nihart (Chris); Anthony Day (Melissa); Mandy Vance (Philip); Kendra Roberts (Allen); Bryan Day (Farrah); Jennifer Sheffield (Tim); Melody Gardner (Graham); and Angela Phillips (Jeff); 29 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Frank Kelley, Lamar Kelley (Mary), and C.L. Kelley (Esther); sisters, Laurine Chappell; Sue Allen; and Wandis Todd (Henry).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Kelley and Gladys McKee Kelley; daughter, Mary Bernice Turner; sisters, Claudine Wright; Effie Mae Wright; and Helen Mozingo.

Pallbearers: Braden Bridges, Kameron Roberts, Logan Day, Benjamin Turner, Trenton Nihart, and Brantley Vance.

Honorary pallbearers: Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

Mrs. Yolanda Sue “Susie” Bush
Jayzier Williams
http://www.cbaronphotography.com
Mr. Jerold Lee Miller
Mr. James T. “Bubba” Crawford, Jr.