Funeral service for Lorine Kelley Turner, 89, of Toxey will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at Red Springs Assembly with Rev. Jerry Turner officiating. Visitation will be at Red Springs Assembly on Thursday, April 7th from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Burial will be in the Red Springs Assembly Cemetery.

Sis. Lorine passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1932, in Butler, Alabama. She and her husband pastored many churches throughout their years of ministry.

Lorine was a loving, devoted wife and mother who enjoyed caring for her family. She made the best biscuits and would get up in the middle of the night to cook if she thought her husband or any of her children or grandchildren were hungry. She was a Godly woman and will be greatly missed.

She and her husband lived an amazing love story. As her death neared, her precious husband took her hand and told her, “I will hold your hand until I place it in hand of Jesus.”

Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Donald Turner; children, Jerry Turner (Elaine); Marvel Dunn (Eddie); Karen Day; Nova Patrick (Mike); Kendall Turner; and Janice Napp; grandchildren, Marella Key (Jason); Jeff Turner (Kimberlie); Sonya Nihart (Chris); Anthony Day (Melissa); Mandy Vance (Philip); Kendra Roberts (Allen); Bryan Day (Farrah); Jennifer Sheffield (Tim); Melody Gardner (Graham); and Angela Phillips (Jeff); 29 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Frank Kelley, Lamar Kelley (Mary), and C.L. Kelley (Esther); sisters, Laurine Chappell; Sue Allen; and Wandis Todd (Henry).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Kelley and Gladys McKee Kelley; daughter, Mary Bernice Turner; sisters, Claudine Wright; Effie Mae Wright; and Helen Mozingo.

Pallbearers: Braden Bridges, Kameron Roberts, Logan Day, Benjamin Turner, Trenton Nihart, and Brantley Vance.

Honorary pallbearers: Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren.

