Madison becomes latest city in Mississippi to opt-out of medical marijuana business

Madison becomes latest city in Mississippi to opt-out of medical marijuana business
Madison becomes latest city in Mississippi to opt-out of medical marijuana business(Wikipedia / O'Dea / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another Mississippi city has now opted out of the medical marijuana business.

In a statement on Facebook Tuesday evening, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, who initially challenged the legality of Initiative 65, wrote that her city unanimously opted out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

In the short post, Hawkins Butler argued that the limitations over the city’s zoning authority and “the increased danger to our first responders” were among some of the factors that guided their decision.

Read her full statement below.

Tonight the City of Madison unanimously opted out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. Our community is our priority. The limitations over our zoning authority, the waiver to allow dispensaries and grow facilities closer to our churches, schools and daycares without notice to the public, and the increased danger to our first responders are only some of the factors that guided our decision.

Cities and counties in Mississippi have until May 3 to decide whether or not to opt-out of allowing medical marijuana businesses.

Brandon, Ridgeland and Pass Christian are among those who have already opted out.

